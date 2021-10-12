Kevin McCullar partners with Raising Cane’s to raise money for charity

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball player Kevin McCullar is partnering with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to raise money for two local charities.

On Sunday, October 17, Raising Cane’s will donate 15 percent of its net proceeds to Children’s Home of Lubbock and Texas Boys Ranch when guests mention “Kev’s Corner” at any of the restaurant’s four Lubbock locations.

At minimum the organizations will receive $1,250 each. McCullar selected those two organizations to be the recipients of the money.

Texas Tech fans can also enter to win one of 50 photos autographed by McCullar.

In July, McCullar partnered with Raising Cane’s on an endorsement deal. Deals like this were made permissible by the NCAA on July 1.

McCullar is entering his third season at Texas Tech. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.