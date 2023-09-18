LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Athletics announced in a press release on Monday the official kick-off for Texas Tech’s game against the University of Houston.

The game would serve as the Big 12 home opener and was scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

Texas Tech Athletics announced in August the game was officially sold out. The game will be streamed live on FS1 or FS2, according to Texas Tech Athletics’s official social media page.

Accordign to a press release from TTU Athletics, an official television designation would be given at a later date.

Texas Tech encouraged those unable to purchase tickets through SeatGeek, the university’s official secondary ticket provider.