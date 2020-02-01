Kidnapping arrest brings up old trauma for Picantes robbery victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — 25-year-old Damian Villarreal was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an aggravated kidnaping.

News of his arrest hit a nerve for Picantes employee Leticia Palos. In February 2017, Palos was held at gunpoint while she and customers were robbed at the mexican restaurant.

RELATED STORY: Who is kidnapping suspect Damian Ray Villarreal and why do many of you recognize his name?

Villarreal was one of the three suspects who were arrested for the robbery.

“I just totally freaked,” Palos said. “I was coming out of the back laughing and then you turn around and you have a gun to your head.”

Palos said she had to testify in court about what happened to her, and faced Villarreal and the two other men who held her at gunpoint.

“It brought up a lot of feelings,” Palos said. “I actually started crying when they started asking me questions, it just all came flooding back .”

RELATED STORY: One Suspect Caught, Two on the Loose After Picantes Robbery