LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday and Friday, the Criminal Law Association at Texas Tech University’s School of Law will host two events featuring kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart.

Thursday’s event, “An Evening with Elizabeth Smart” with Title IX, will be at the Lanier Auditorium; Friday’s event “Overcoming Adversity: The Elizabeth Smart Story” hosted by RISE, will be at the Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. Both begin at 6:00 p.m.

On June 5, 2002, Smart was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah and held captive for nine months, TTU said in a press release. Her kidnappers threatened death to her and her family if she escaped, but luckily she was rescued and returned by the police on March 12, 2003.

Smart’s story “stands out as one of the most followed child abduction cases in the past 50 years,” Texas Tech continued.

She became an advocate for abduction prevention, founding the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, and promoting The National AMBER Alert legislation, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and more.

Smart wrote a New York Times best-selling book, “My Story” as well as “Where There’s Hope” – her most recent book. She has also worked with other abduction survivors and the Department of Justice on a survivors guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.”

The Lanier Auditorium is located at the TTU School of Law, 3311 18th Street. The SUB Ballroom is located on 15th Street and Akron Avenue.

