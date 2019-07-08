CASA of the South Plains to host a 101 Informational Session on Thursday, July 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from CASA of the South Plains:

Children in our community continue to enter into the foster care system at an alarming rate. Unfortunately, during the hot summer months, CASA of the South Plains sees a reduction in the number of potential volunteers needed to serve these most vulnerable children. The problem of child abuse and neglect doesn’t take a summer vacation. More CASA Volunteers are badly needed to make sure that children in foster care have a voice to speak up for their best interest. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and to help find a safe, permanent home. CASA needs the public’s help to meet its goal of 25 new CASA Volunteers for its September training class who would potentially help an additional 50 children in foster care in our community.

Community members can attend the upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session hosted by CASA of the South Plains on Thursday, July 11th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CASA of the South Plains at 1215 Avenue J in the Second Floor Training Room. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current Advocates will be on hand to discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and how community members can help make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also begin the application and sign-up process. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Patti Castro, Recruitment Director, by Wednesday, July 10th at (806) 763-2272 or via email at pattic@casaofthesouthplains.org.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak for the well-being of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

