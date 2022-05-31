LUBBOCK, Texas — Parents were invited to take their kids to meet Lubbock Firefighters at Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Kids would get the chance to see a fire truck up close and learn about the 5-5-5 Initiative. Picoso’s called it a “fun and educational event” to kick off the summer.

Lubbock, Texas (May 31, 2022)—Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen is helping parents kick off summer with a fun and educational event.

They are invited to meet Lubbock Firefighters, see a fire truck up close and learn more about this month’s Community Spotlight, the 5-5-5 Initiative.

Today: Tuesday, May 31st

11 am – 1 pm

Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen

7611 Milwaukee Avenue

About 5-5-5

On January 11th, 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill suffered fatal injuries in the line of duty while working in a traffic accident on North Interstate 27. An ice storm had rolled in overnight, and that morning Lt. Eric Hill and crews were actively trying to clear the roadway and assist stranded motorists when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Two other heroes, Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and Lubbock Fire Fighter Matt Dawson were both also on the scene with Lt. Hill, and both were also struck and injured. Officer Reyna died at the scene, and Fire Fighter Dawson was severely injured.

In memory of these brave heroes, we have started the 5-5-5 Initiative.

Throughout the history of the fire service, a series of bells has been traditionally used to relay information from one firehouse to another. A series of five bells, rung three times, traditionally was an indication to the fire brotherhood that one of their own had died in the line of duty.

Today we honor our fallen heroes and our proud firefighter tradition by taking something negative and turning it into something positive. By remembering to Plan for safety before any event, to act in a safe manner while completing a task, and contacting at least 5 people you love during your daily routines, you can help us prevent another incident like the one that occurred on January 11th.

Lt. Eric Hill was a Father, a Firefighter/Paramedic, and a Cowboy. He had a love for serving others. His parents want to keep that love alive by protecting those who protect us, by implementing the 5-5-5 Initiative.

