LUBBOCK, Texas – Several kids geared up with fishing poles for the first time, learning how to fish through an experience called Operation Fishing for Hope.

“Operation Fishing for Hope is an idea that I had to get more people out fishing, teach people how to fish, people that have never fished before,” said Ty Ladue, owner of Bait Kandy.

Ladue repurposed an old boat, filling it with water and fish so anyone can learn how to fish. Traveling around to schools, events and nursing homes.

“There was one child here that we’ve worked with a little bit and now you see the kids fishing. So that wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for us being here today. You know, every kid is different and every time I do this, it’s always different. It’s always rewarding,” said Ladue.

Ladue hopes that kids are inspired to pick up the hobby or learn a new skill through the experience.

“The kids that do fish are the ones you don’t see in the court systems. They’re the ones that you see that are doing good in life and so that actually does make a difference. Maybe not now but 10 years from now, hopefully even just one of these kids turns out to be a fisherman and does good in his life. So that’s kind of what the big picture is,” said Ladue.

To find out how to bring Operation Fishing for Hope to your next event you can head to their website here, or their Facebook here.