Kids to Parks Day and Community Neighborhood Alley Clean-Up on Saturday, May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department:

Maxey Community Center will host Kids to Parks Day and a Community Neighborhood Alley Clean-Up on Saturday, May 18, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Families and youth will enjoy fun activities including making a birdhouse out of a water bottle, making a colorful plate out of a cup, games, and information about the wildlife that inhabit the park. Participants will help clean up the park, and residents of the neighborhood can get rid of large unwanted items in the roll-offs. While cleaning the park, you can mark off things you find on your Maxey Park Bingo sheet and possibly win a small prize.

Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department will have several roll-off dumpsters placed in the center’s parking lot. Residents are encouraged to participate by cleaning their yards and alleys and bring their trash to the roll-off dumpsters. Residents can also dispose of large items such as furniture, appliances and box springs. No tires will be accepted. If you have a group interested in volunteering for the clean-up, call the center at 767-3796.

Kids to Parks Day is a nationwide celebration of the great outdoors organized by the National Parks Trust in 2011 and is designed to connect kids and families with their local, state, and national parks and public lands. By discovering and exploring our public lands, kids across the country can learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and the history of our country.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at 806-767-3796.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)