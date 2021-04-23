KidsFish at Maxey Park on Saturday, April 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Reel in the kids and bring them out to Kidsfish on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Maxey Park. The event is free. Parents and guardians will enjoy this fun fishing event with their kids. No fishing license is required for youth or adults who are participating in this event. The lake at Maxey Park will be stocked with Catfish provided by funding from the Texas Game Warden Association to ensure there will be plenty of opportunities for the children to be able to catch a fish. Children of all ages and all abilities are invited. There is a wheelchair accessible fishing area and playground. Lunch will be available at 11:00 a.m.

Participants should bring their own fishing pole and tackle, as there will be a very limited number of poles to lend out. Families are also encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, and sunscreen.

For more information and to register your family go to www.kidsfishlubbock.com.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; as well as Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at 806-767-3796.

