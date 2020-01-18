Kim Wheeler named Lubbock Christian University Director of Alumni

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University has announced the appointment of Kim Wheeler as Director of Alumni for the university.

Wheeler graduated in 1988 from Lubbock Christian University, and her husband Daniel graduated from LCU in 1990. They have three children Connor, Samantha – married to Tyler Woodall (’18), and Madison (a senior at LCU).

Raymond Richardson, Vice President of University Advancement states, “Kim really loves people, and this is just one of the many God-given strengths she brings to this role. She has a mindset of hospitality and her gifts and skillset will continue to welcome and attract LCU alumni to be involved and engaged in the amazing work happening at the university.”

Wheeler began working at Lubbock Christian University in 2014 in the University Advancement Office as an executive administrator. Richardson said, “Kim has an incredible heart for people, she loves Lubbock Christian University, and she is equipped to continue the great momentum in advancing LCU.”

When asked about her new role, Wheeler said, “LCU has changed my life and the lives of so many others in a variety of wonderful ways, and I look forward to doing all I can to ensure that His light shines bright at LCU. I am humbled and excited to work with an amazing group of alumni who love LCU and love the Lord.”

Under the direction of Raymond Richardson, LCU’s alumni engagement in numerous activities and initiatives of the university continues to increase and their financial commitment and giving percentage has also continued to grow year after year over the last five years. Richardson stated, “You can really feel the difference in our alumni engagement and see the transformation they are helping to make on our campus. We are incredibly grateful for our alumni who are making such a difference and who are contributing to the great momentum we are experiencing here at LCU.”

