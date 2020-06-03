Kinder Morgan releases statement after gas plant explosion in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas– On Wednesday, Kinder Morgan released a statement in connection with an explosion near the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant in Snyder.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were asked to evacuate the area after the explosion Tuesday evening.

Read the full statement below:

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Central Time yesterday, Kinder Morgan experienced abnormal operations at its SACROC unit, located in Snyder, Texas, as a result of a pipeline pigging operation. A flare functioned as designed to minimize the impact of the abnormal operation, and the fire has burned out.

The company isolated the facility and worked with local resources, including the Snyder Fire Department, to secure the area. There were no injuries, the appropriate regulatory agencies were notified and air monitoring was conducted as a precaution. An investigation into the incident will be conducted.

