Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 29, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman in her 80s who resides at the mobile home park Commanders Palace, got the opportunity to help someone on Monday, her birthday, she told EverythingLubbock.com.

While getting her mail at the mail drop, the woman, who wished to keep her identity confidential, said she witnessed a man fall down on the steps.

“He threw up his left arm as a signal for help,” the woman said. “I got out of my car and went to help him.”

She said his right eyebrow was bleeding, so she ran to the community store to get help and a first aid kit. The clerk tossed her a roll of paper towels, which she used to apply pressure on the man’s wound until first responders arrived. First responders commended her for her actions, according to the woman.

“I have been dealing with Leukemia for a couple of years. Every day is not my best. Today was a good day,” the 80-year-old said. “I am so glad I was in the right place. It could have gone all wrong for him if I had not been there.”