LUBBOCK, Texas — The “King Ranch – Legacy in Art” exhibit will debut at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) on Friday, February 24.

According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, the exhibit opening takes place at 3:30 p.m.

“Visitors will hear stories from the artist, Noe Perez, and King Ranch Historian Bob Kinnan in this beautiful, informative account of the ranch and its artistic heritage through 20 paintings,” explained Robert Tidwell, the NRHC’s Interim Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research in the press release and on the website.

TTU said after the program, guests will have the opportunity to stay for a meet-and-greet and book signing of “King Ranch – Legacy in Art.” Books will be available for purchase at Cogdell’s General Store in the NRHC.

The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be available. To reserve a seat, visit ranchingheritage.org.

The university said the “King Ranch – Legacy in Art” exhibit will be open through May 24.

The paintings are made available for the exhibit courtesy of King Ranch Inc.