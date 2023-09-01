LUBBOCK, Texas- Are you ready to step into one of the most astonishing archaeological finds in history? As the discovery of the tomb of the most famous ruler of ancient Egypt celebrates its 100th year, you too can experience what it might have been like to be with archaeologist Howard Carter and his team as they made history. King Tut: Treasures of the Tomb includes meticulously crafted replicas of the pharaoh’s sacred and personal possessions along with artifacts from the period surrounding Tutankhamun’s reign. This exhibition will provide an engaging opportunity to help foster community understanding of anthropological history and archeology related to ancient civilizations.

For tickets visit the Science Spectrum website.

