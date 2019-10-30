Kirby Hocutt comments on landmark NCAA decision

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to allow student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Texas Tech University Athletic Director, Kirby Hocutt, said he is a strong supporter of student athletes having the same rights as every other student on Tech’s campus.

“Right now while student athletes can have their own business, they can’t use their own name image or likeness to promote that business,” Hocutt said. “And I don’t necessarily think that’s right.”

Hocutt said there is still a lot of unknowns about how the policy will look on college campuses, but he said he does not think it will ever get to a place where colleges pay their athletes for their involvement in athletics.

“Is Texas Tech University going to charge them a licensing fee for use of the double T,” Hocutt said. “Any other sponsor that uses the double T has to pay

a royalty charge, are we going to make our student athletes do that? So it’s a very complex issue.”