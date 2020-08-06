Kirby Hocutt speaks on Lady Raider basketball program concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a statement from Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt on the Texas Tech women’s basketball program:

“There is nothing more important to Texas Tech and me personally than the experience of our student-athletes. I met with the Lady Raider basketball team this afternoon for more than an hour and subsequently with the team and coaching staff for more than two hours. We will continue our conversation tomorrow to work through concerns about our program as we seek a path forward to make sure we are providing an environment to educate, serve and grow our student-athletes.”