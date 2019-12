LUBBOCK, Texas — KISS previously announced a March 10, 2020 stop in Lubbock as part of the End of the Road tour. On Tuesday, the United Supermarkets Arena released a statement saying David Lee Roth has been added as “special guest.”

“David Lee Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy,” the statement said.

Tickets are on sale on LiveNation.com.