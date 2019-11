LUBBOCK, Texas — KISS’ End of the Road tour could be making a stop in Lubbock on March 10.

According to the website Ultimate Classic Rock, 75 additional tour dates were posted on the Norwegian Pearl, the ship that is hosting this year’s KISS Kruise. KISS has not announced the dates officially.

The band last performed in Lubbock in March of 2000 on the KISS farewell tour.

There has not been a venue announced for the show.