KISS formally announced Lubbock tour date

LUBBOCK, Texas — KISS officially announced it will come to Lubbock on March 10, 2020 as part of its End of the Road World Tour.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported on this story based on information from Ultimate Classic Rock.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 22 at LiveNation.com. KISS will play in Lubbock at the United Spirit Arena.

Other Texas cities on the tour are El Paso, March 9, 2020; Austin, October 1, 2020; and Fort Worth October 2, 2020.

