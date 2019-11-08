Kiss the Cook: Maple Dijon Beans with Bacon

Ingredients

Dijon Maple Sauce:

  • 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Green Bean Mix:

  • 1 bag frozen cut green beans
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • dash of red pepper

Toppings:

  • 1/3 cup honey glazed pecan pieces
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a medium bowl, toss everything together for green bean mix, spread on a cookie sheet and place in hot oven.

Cook for 15-20 minutes, until green beans start to brown slightly.

Remove from oven.

In a large bowl, mix together the Dijon Maple Sauce ingredients.

Carefully add in green beans and toss to combine.

Add toppings and serve. Enjoy!

