Kiss the Cook: Maple Dijon Beans with Bacon

Ingredients
Dijon Maple Sauce:
- 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Green Bean Mix:
- 1 bag frozen cut green beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 shallot, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- dash of red pepper
Toppings:
- 1/3 cup honey glazed pecan pieces
- 1/4 cup feta cheese
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a medium bowl, toss everything together for green bean mix, spread on a cookie sheet and place in hot oven.
Cook for 15-20 minutes, until green beans start to brown slightly.
Remove from oven.
In a large bowl, mix together the Dijon Maple Sauce ingredients.
Carefully add in green beans and toss to combine.
Add toppings and serve. Enjoy!