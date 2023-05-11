LUBBOCK, Texas — A kitten was rescued from a driver’s engine on Thursday morning in South Lubbock by Lubbock Fire Rescue. According to LFR, the driver said she heard the cat meowing before taking off in her car.

At 8:09 a.m., fire crews received a call for a cat stuck in the engine of a car near University Avenue and South Loop 289, LFR said on social media.

LFR attempted to flush the cat out by spraying it with a water hose. A reporter on scene said that LFR said they “don’t normally get calls like this.”

About an hour later, crews were able to save the cat and the car owner kept him.