Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years of service to Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Kiwanis Club in Plainview:

The Kiwanis Club in Plainview celebrated its 100th year of service to the community with a member competition to see who could reach 100 hours of volunteer service in the past year. The competition will conclude at the end of June when the member with the most service hours will receive a rack of prime rib.

“This has been a fun way for us to celebrate our 100 years in Plainview,” said Club President J Pat Manning. “We’ve had a lot of fun trying to find creative ways to volunteer around town.”

While the local Kiwanis Club has roughly a dozen active local members, the group is one of the most influential service organizations in Plainview. Along with running a Meals on Wheels route each week, the group focuses its fundraising activities on helping kids. Kiwanis gives out several scholarships to deserving high school graduates each year, and works with the band boosters, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and Junior ROTC to provide a large portion of their fundraising dollars each year. The club also makes charitable donations to a number of non-profit organizations and just paid off its sizeable pledge to the Covenant hospital renovation project.

Manning said the generosity of the members both through the organization and outside of club activities shows the commitment each member has to making Plainview a great community.

“Pound for pound, we’re the best fundraisers in town,” Manning said. “We love our community and more importantly, we want to support the youth of Plainview. All of the students who earn Kiwanis Club scholarships are invited to a meeting where we get to know a little more about them, and then we encourage them to be active in their communities. It’s always my favorite meeting of the year.”

The club is already making plans for its annual barbecue sandwich supper that usually coincides with Plainview High School’s first home football game of the year. Kiwanis partners with other businesses and organizations such as Xcel Energy, Amigos, S&S Electric and Weekends BBQ to sell tickets for a sack supper that includes a sandwich, chips, desert and water. Proceeds from the supper benefit youth scholarships.

“The barbeque supper is our next big event,” Manning said. “I want to encourage everyone to purchase a ticket and support our scholarship programs.”

More information will be available as the date for the event nears.

The Kiwanis Club meets at noon each Thursday at the Plainview Country Club and Convention Center. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend.

