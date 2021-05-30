KLB to host Saturday Shopping on the Square Sidewalk Sale in August

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:

Keep Levelland Beautiful will host a community wide garage sale in conjunction with the 1st Saturday Shopping on the Square Sidewalk Sale on August 7, 2021.

Those interested in hosting a garage sale and would like to be promoted on the free Community Wide Garage Sale Face Book Sites go to Levelland Chamber of Commerce Face Book page and fill out the short google document link or call Kelly Adams at the Chamber at 894-3157. A running list of garages participating will be kept and published on Face Book. The garage sales will run from 8am to 2pm. Many downtown merchants will also host sidewalk sales beginning at 10am on the same day. Make sure and submit your email with your garage sale registration and watch for more coming soon details from Keep Levelland Beautiful, Levelland Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Administration and Main Street.

Levelland is an affiliate of the Keep Texas Beautiful program and the local mission is to improve the community’s appearance through partnerships, education and action.

