KLBK AM Weather June 14, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The dry line is going to set up in its typical location, along, or just east of I-27/U.S. 87. So areas ahead of the dry line have the best shot at seeing some thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. Coverage is going to only be 20%, but any storm will have heavy rain and gusty wind. Lubbock will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 93°. Saturday is going to be dry, sunny and very warm! Expect no clouds in the sky. That sun and southwest wind will help to get the high all the way up to 97°. Wind will be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times.

