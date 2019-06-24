KLBK AM Weather June 24, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The triple digit heat that we saw at the end of last week is gone. Thankfully! Expect to see mostly sunny skies for this Monday. Wind will shift to the south-southeast this afternoon at 10-15 mph. That will help to bring in moisture to the area. There will be isolated storms southeast of Lubbock this evening, with 10% coverage. The high in Lubbock will get to 91°. Tomorrow will see dry weather build in under sunny skies, with dry air. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph, with the high making it to 94°.

