EL SEGUNDO, CA and IRVING, TX — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced in a press release on Monday that 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations, including KLBK, returned to DIRECTV after the companies reached a “new multi-year distribution agreement.”

Nexstar said NewsNation returned with the agreement as well. The stations were back on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM as of Sunday. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

“DIRECTV and Nexstar greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers during this negotiation,” a press release from Nexstar stated.