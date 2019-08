Good Morning, and thank you for being up bright and early with us on this terrific Tuesday! This morning on KLBK Bright and Early:

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash yesterday.

Four women were arrested for prostitution at two Lubbock spas.

A body that is believed to be a Levelland man was found in Hockley County.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!