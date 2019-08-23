KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, August 23

This morning you can expect a cool 69° to start your day, but do not get too comfortable because the temperatures are expected to climb to 95°!

Here are a few of the top stories for your fantastic and fabulous Friday:

A Littlefield woman was arrested and charged for attempted capital murder, arson and retaliation.

The amount of solar panels being used has doubled, according to LP&L.

Firehouse Subs will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary by offering $2 subs from August 24 – August 25!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day and a great weekend!