Breaking News
Health Alert: bat confirmed to have rabies in Lubbock
keep klbk local

KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, August 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning you can expect a cool 69° to start your day, but do not get too comfortable because the temperatures are expected to climb to 95°!

Here are a few of the top stories for your fantastic and fabulous Friday:

A Littlefield woman was arrested and charged for attempted capital murder, arson and retaliation.

The amount of solar panels being used has doubled, according to LP&L.

Firehouse Subs will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary by offering $2 subs from August 24 – August 25!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day and a great weekend!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar