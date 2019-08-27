keep klbk local

KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, August 27

Today will not be as hot as yesterday, but hold on to your hat because this is expected to be a windy Tuesday with a low of 65° and high of 83°!

Here are a few of the top stories for your windy but terrific Tuesday:

A former bank manager at Lubbock National Bank accepted a plea deal for felony misprison.

The Texas Tech University System Chancellor Residence is going to be auctioned off.

Employees at a Louisiana Popeye’s are out of a job after a video showed them dousing a mayo mixture with pepper.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

