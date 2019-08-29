KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, August 29

This morning you will be in for more mild temperatures, 70°. But expect the day to get much much warmer than that. Find out your full forecast on KLBK!

Here are a few of the top stories for your thriving Thursday:

Grand Jury has indicted serial killer, Samuel Little, for the 1993 murder of Bobbie Fields.

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

700 jobs are expected to come to Lubbock!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!