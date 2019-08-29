Breaking News
One seriously injured in crash involving a motorcycle

KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, August 29

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning you will be in for more mild temperatures, 70°. But expect the day to get much much warmer than that. Find out your full forecast on KLBK!

Here are a few of the top stories for your thriving Thursday:

Grand Jury has indicted serial killer, Samuel Little, for the 1993 murder of Bobbie Fields.

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

700 jobs are expected to come to Lubbock!

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar