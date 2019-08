People gather in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A mass shooting in El Paso left at least 19 dead and 40 injured.

Another mass shooting not even 24 hours later left 9 dead and 27 injured in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect in the El Paso mass shooting has been charged with capital murder.

