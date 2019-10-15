KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 11

Good morning! Hope you are in the mood for another nice and not-too-hot Fall day! Temperatures right now are a little chilly, but that will not be the case all day! Tune in to KLBK for the full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your day:

Retired State District Judge Bradley S. Underwood died Sunday.

The City of Lubbock Health Department has issued a health advisory, after confirming over 20 cases of ‘Shigellosis’ in 2 months.

The Fort Worth officer that shot and killed a woman in her home has been charged with murder.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

