KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 11

You will definetely want to bundle up this morning, it is almost freezing outside. Literally. The temperature right now in Lubbock is 35°. It will be cold all day long, make sure to tune in to KLBK to see your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your Friday:

A Lubbock man was arrested and charged after repeatedly shooting toward his neighbor with a firearm.

A woman has died after her car rolled on top of her.

A burglar left behind multiple items after breaking in to RDAG.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!