KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 17

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Thursday! You will need that jacket again if you are stepping out early this morning. Right now the temperature for Lubbock is 46°. But we will warm up rather nicely, tune in to KLBK for your full forecast.

Here are some top stories for your day:

LPD releases new information about the chase in South Lubbock.

The Big 12 fined Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt for a statement of the Red Raider’s double overtime loss at Baylor.

A Wolfforth couple lost their family business after their food truck was destroyed in a fire.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar