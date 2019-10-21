KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 21☕

Good Morning and happy Monday! This morning you will need that jacket, we are currently sitting at 43°! We will warm up into the low 70’s. Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast!
Here are some top stories for your day:
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Andre Emmett.
Lubbock Police and EMS responded to a stabbing and fight Sunday.
Judge shuts down Reagor Dykes request for more time to make a plan.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Dallas.
For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!