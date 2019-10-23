KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 23☕

Local News

Happy Hump-day, the week is half-way over! That jacket can take the back seat today, you made need it this morning but this afternoon — no need. Tune in to KLBK for your full forecast!

Here are some top stories for your morning:

The Lubbock City Council unanimously approved Floyd Mitchell as the new Chief of the Lubbock Police Department.

The Astro’s lost game 1 of the World Series.

A family is looking for the suspects that set their house on fire.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!

