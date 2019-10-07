KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, October 7

Good Morning, as you head out this morning you may want to grab a jacket, Fall has finally made an appearance in the South Plains! Tune in to KLBK to see how long she will stick around!

Here are some top stories to get your week started:

The City Council is considering a new zoning ordinance with mixed-use residential and commercial developments.

A rollover near the Lubbock-Lynn County line left one person seriously injured.

Floyd Mitchell will be serving as the next police chief for Lubbock Police Department.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!