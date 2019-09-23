KLBK Bright and Early morning brief, September 23

Happy first day of Fall 🍁! It is going to be a rather soggy day with scattered storms coming into the area. But, at least it won’t be 100° right? Check out your full forecast on KLBK right now!

Here are a few of the top stories for your Monday:

The trial for the ex-Dallas cop that shot and killed her neighbor begins today.

A 3-year-old died in San Antonio on Saturday after being left in a hot car.

Today starts the permanent closing of Avenue L in between 9th and 10th streets.

For more stories, you can watch Bright and Early right now on KLBK or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a good day!