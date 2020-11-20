KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (11/20/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



After near-record warmth across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday, high temperatures on this Friday will be “cooler” but still mild for this time of year. A cold front was moving over the area this morning and will turn our wind northeasterly. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Keep in mind, the average high temperature is 62° for today (November 20). Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected with a northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight across the area. Overnight lows will be a little cooler, ranging from the lower to the middle 40s. The average low temperature is 33° for Saturday morning (November 21). The wind will stay northeasterly 5-15 mph.

Partly sunny and cooler conditions are expected on Saturday, with highs ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will turn southeasterly 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Dry weather will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Friday and Saturday. I’m still tracking some rain chances for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday across the area. It won’t be enough to break the drought, but we’ll take every precious drop we can get. Dry weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast for Thanksgiving looks great!

High temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and down into the lower to middle 50s on Sunday. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll warm back into the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are expected on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 40s for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Upper 30s to the lower 40s are expected Monday morning, with middle to upper 40s Tuesday morning. Cooler mornings return on Wednesday and Thursday with middle 30s expected for lows.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 20:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Normal High: 62°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 88° (1996)

Record Low: 17° (1937)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Northwest wind becoming northeast 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the lower to the middle 40s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.



Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

