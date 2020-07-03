KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (7/3/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’ve had a few thunderstorms overnight across parts of the northwestern South Plains and eastern New Mexico. Otherwise, we’re starting out warm and humid on this Friday with a few clouds in the area. Expect mostly sunny conditions today across the area with highs in the middle 90s on average. It will be a little warmer off the Caprock. We’ll keep a southeast wind today around 5-15 mph. Clouds will start to increase some by late afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the western South Plains before midnight. We’ll watch to see if any activity can make it to the Lubbock area before falling apart. We should be in good shape for the fireworks show at Buffalo Springs Lake this evening. Sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will remain southeasterly around 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Warm and humid holiday weekend is ahead across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms each day during the evening hours Friday through Monday. By next week, high pressure will building back over the region, cutting out rain chances and cranking up the heat across the area.

Highs will be in the middle 90s from Friday through Tuesday. Middle to upper 90s are expected by the Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought conditions are in place across the far southern Texas Panhandle and the far northern South Plains. There also an area of extreme drought over parts of the southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, a large portion of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plain are in moderate to severe drought.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 3:

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 108° (1983)

Record Low: 54° (1929/1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. Northwest wind the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon at 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East to southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. East to southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser