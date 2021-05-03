KLBK May 3rd Severe Weather Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on Monday’s severe weather potential.

Good Monday afternoon South Plains! A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the South Plains this afternoon. This includes the city of Lubbock, and all other areas shaded in yellow. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in the dark green.

Our main concern with afternoon storms will be the potential for locally large and damaging hail. A few reports of hailstones up to, if not over, 2 inches in diameter are expected. For reference, that’s a little larger than the size of a golf ball. Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and localized flash flooding are also expected. There is a very minimal tornado threat, but I am not too concerned about a tornado potential at this time.





Storms will begin to pop up over the western South Plains around 3-5 PM CDT. These storms will track off to the east-northeast, impacting the Lubbock metro between 4-7 PM. Not everyone will see storms for this system, but those that do could see some large hail and heavy rainfall. The latest model projections tend to keep the most intense storms just to the south of the Lubbock metro. Honestly, it’s still too close for comfort at this point in time. Our severe weather threat will come to an end by midnight across the region.

Stay weather aware this afternoon! Keep it tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team. We’ll keep you safe through the storms.

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx