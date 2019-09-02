KLBK Monday AM Weather Update (9/2/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Quiet weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Labor Day Monday. We’ll be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s and light breeze. Daytime highs continue to remain above normal for early September. The normal high for September 1 is 91° here in Lubbock.



It will be clear to mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s with a light breeze. Overnight lows are near normal for this time of year.



Extended Forecast:

Sunny to mostly sunny days and clear to mostly clear nights are expected this week across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Forecast models are hinting at isolated precipitation chances returning over the later part of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian was moving over the Grand Bahama this morning and remains a Category 5 hurricane. The storm is still expect to make a turn and stay off shore of Florida and Georgia over the next couple of days. You can track Dorian with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. All you have to do is click on the “active tropical track” under overlays in the layers menu.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the central and eastern South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico, which have been drought-free for the last several weeks, are starting to dry out and slip into early drought stages.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 2:

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 101° (1947)

Record Low: 50° (1955)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. Southwest wind in the morning, shifting southeast in the afternoon wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. Southwest wind in the morning, shifting southeast in the afternoon wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

