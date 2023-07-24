LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, Casey Ketchem reached out to KLBK to help her find her lost dog. With the help of a Facebook post, a family that had been watching over Ellie for a couple of days saw the KLBK Facebook post and helped return Ketchem’s dog to her reunite.

Ketchem said her 3-year-old King Cavalier Shih Tzu, Ellie, had been missing since Tuesday. Ketchem brought Ellie with her on a work trip to Lubbock last week and was taking a trip to the car when she ran off. Ellie’s collar had a tracker in it which Ketchem attempted to use to locate her, however, the battery had been taken out.

“I looked for her for two days straight,” Ketchem said. “I was determined to find her.” Ketchem had stayed in town two days after her original departure date. She joined several Facebook groups in an effort to find Ellie. Several people had messaged Ketchem with pictures of dogs, but none of them were Ellie.

On Sunday, Ketchem was contacted by a family from Lubbock that had been watching over Ellie for a couple of days. Ketchem said the woman that contacted her said she had seen Ellie tied up with a homeless man at the side of the road.

They said Ellie looked like a dog that was groomed, well taken care of and maybe did not belong to the homeless man. After confronting the man, he surrendered Ellie to them. The woman’s young son had been taking care of Ellie until Ketchem came to pick her up.

Ketchem said when she saw Ellie for the first time again, she ran and jumped into her arms. Ellie has had some anxiety from her long journey home, but Ketchem said she is getting better.

Ketchem plans to take another work trip to Lubbock soon and said she promised the son of the family that found Ellie that he can babysit her.