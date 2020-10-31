KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (10/31/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It was a nice, warm Halloween Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs today ranged from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Lubbock topped out at 80° (so far) at the airport. A cold front will move across the region this evening and overnight, bringing cooler temperatures back to the area on Sunday.



Expect partly cloudy conditions this evening and overnight with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 40s with a north-northeast wind 10-15 mph. Don’t forget we have a rare Halloween full moon tonight! On Sunday, we’ll be sunny to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s. The wind will start out northeasterly in the morning, but shift east and southeast later in the day.

Extended Forecast:

No significant weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next sevan days. We’ll have sunny to mostly sunny days and clear to mostly clear nights.

Highs on Sunday will be cooler with lower to middle 60s expected. We’ll climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Monday, with lower to middle 70s expected on Tuesday. Upper 70s to lower 80s return for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll fall back into the lower to middle 70s by Friday and next Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s Sunday morning. It’ll be cooler Monday morning, with middle to upper 30s expected. Upper 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows Tuesday morning. Expect middle 40s for morning lows Wednesday through Saturday.

(Valid: Saturday, October 31)

Time Change Early Sunday Morning:

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We’ll “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 AM CT.

(Are you ready to “fall back” one hour?)



Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the Rolling Plains.

(Last Update: Thursday, October 29)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 1:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CST

Sunset: 5:55 PM CST

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 88° (2016)

Record Low: 23° (1951)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and times. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. North-northeast wind 10-15 mph.



Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. Northeast wind in the morning, shifting to the east-southeast in the afternoon 5-10 mph.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear and colder with lows ranging from the middle to upper 30s. Southeast wind around 5 mph, shifting to the south-southwest overnight.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

