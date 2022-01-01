KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: January 1, 2022

Happy New Year! A strong cold front blasted through the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Saturday and brought a much colder airmass to the region. Along with very cold temperatures, light snow fell over portions of the South Plains region Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening.

A good portion of the region has seen between 1-3″ of snow with about 2-3″ falling in the Lubbock metro area. Tonight, road conditions are deteriorating quickly and travel is not advised if possible. A few slick spots were also possible anywhere across the region as roads remained wet due to the recent rainfall prior to the onset of the winter weather. Wind chill values will drop to as low as 10 degrees below zero, and a wind chill advisory is in place for a large portion of the region until 6:00 a.m.