“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 23 & Thursday, 26

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Wine Cork Utensil Holder Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 23

7:00 – 8:00 PM

Make a utensil holder out of wine corks at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is for ages 18 and up. Call 806-775-3362 to register or for more information,

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, May 24, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, May 24, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, May 25, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, May 26, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, May 24

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 24

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do Better: Meet, Greet and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 24

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Let’s plan for the month! Bring your planner, ideas, and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For Ages 16+. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 25

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, May 25

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 26

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

School’s Out Movie & Craft at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 26

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Join us as we watch a classic ocean movie (2003, G) and make a summer craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, May 28

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

