KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (6/21/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’ll keep an eye on the radar for a stray storm or two that may try to develop along and east of the dryline late this afternoon and this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight with lows dropping back into the middle 60s. It will be breezy at times.

A cold front will move across the area Monday morning, dropping highs into the lower to middle 90s with mostly sunny conditions expected. Clouds will be on the increase Monday evening and overnight with thunderstorm chances returning to the area. It will be breezy at times.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the South and Rolling Plains from Monday evening through early Thursday morning. Dry weather returns to the area for Thursday through Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s on Monday. We’ll cool down into the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increased cloud cover and rain chances. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday through Saturday. We’ll warm into the middle 90s by next Sunday.

Low temperatures are expected to hold in the middle 60s across the area over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions are in place across nearly all of the South and Rolling Plains. A small area of extreme drought is now being reported in parts Gaines, Yoakum and Terry County. The good news is we have some additional rain chances in the forecast midweek.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 22:

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 106° (1978)

Record Low: 50° (1927)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A few clouds in the evening. Then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, shifting to the northeast by the afternoon.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 80s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

