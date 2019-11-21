KLBK takes a ride in the DPS helicopter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Law enforcement said it’s one of their most useful tools, that helps them catch criminals not on foot, but in the air.

Sergeant Johnny Bures, with the Department of Public Safety, said their helicopter is one of fifteen in the state. He said it works with the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and any other law enforcement agency that needs help with a chase, search or natural disaster.

“A lot of times when you’re at ground level you miss out on a lot of stuff,” Bures said. “So if we have someone that is evading on foot and they go and hide in some trees, it may be hard for the troopers or officers to try and find them.”

Bures said communication with other law enforcement is key, because the helicopter is utilized every day from different agencies.

“No matter what division,” Bures said. “We always try to maintain close relations with our local partners because it’s definitely helpful when everyone’s working together.”