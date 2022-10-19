Blue Bell’s Kurtis Labadie stopped by the KLBK studios to share their re-introduced seasonal flavor with KLBK Bright & Early’s Sasha Wilson and Jack Maney!

The following is a press release from Blue Bell:

“Peppermint Bark is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor!! Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time. Starting today, you can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream in retailers near you.”