Today:

More patchy fog and overcast conditions will start the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the South Plains through 10:00 AM CST. Otherwise, the forecast is for partly sunny conditions and warmer weather on this Thursday. It’ll be breezy at times. Highs will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:20 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll be breezy at times with low temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest in the evening and then shift northwest overnight 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:44 PM CST.

Friday:

Partly sunny and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. It’ll be breezy with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the north and northeast 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:21 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:43 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for rain showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Isolated to scattered rain showers are also forecast on Monday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday’s highs will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Middle 60s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Daytime highs on Monday will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday’s forecast highs will be in the middle 50s. Middle to upper 60s will return for highs on Wednesday.



Friday morning’s lows temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s on Saturday morning. Sunday morning’s lows will be in the middle and upper 40s. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s on Monday morning. Tuesday’s forecast morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Upper 20s and lower 30s are the forecast morning lows on Wednesday.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 16:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CST

Sunset: 5:44 PM CST

Normal High: 64°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 88° (2021)

Record Low: 11° (1916)

Today: Areas of patchy fog and overcast in the morning. Then partly sunny, warmer and breezy at times. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. East to southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. North to northeast wind 15-25 mph.

